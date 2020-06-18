Tear gas can't be used by soldiers on the battlefield, so why is it used by police on American streets? We discuss the history and possible future of tear gas.

Guests

Anna Feigenbaum, associate professor in communication and digital media; deputy head of the communication and journalism department at Bournemouth University. Author of "Tear Gas: From the Battlefields of World War I to the Streets of Today." (@drfigtree)

Braxton Winston, member at-large of the Charlotte, N.C. City Council. (@BraxtonWinston)

Excerpt from "Tear Gas: From the Battlefields of World War I to the Streets of Today" by Anna Feigenbaum

Excerpt from "Tear Gas: From the Battlefields of World War I to the Streets of Today" by Anna Feigenbaum. Copyright 2017 © by Anna Feigenbaum, published by Verso Books. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, Verso Books, an imprint of New Left Books. All rights reserved.

From The Reading List

