Months into the pandemic, coronavirus cases continue to spike across America. We check in around the country to see how different states are responding to this COVID-19 surge.

Guests

Luis Carrasco, editorial writer and member of the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board. (@lfcarrasco)

Dr. Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist. Clinical assistant professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. Co-host and producer of the podcasts "American Diagnosis" and "Epidemic." (@celinegounder)

Dr. Saskia Popescu, infectious disease epidemiologist and infection preventionist. (@SaskiaPopescu)

Monica Alba, political reporter for NBC News, covering the White House and 2020 campaign. (@albamonica)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "The Pandemic Experts Are Not Okay" — "Saskia popescu’s phone buzzes throughout the night, waking her up. It had already buzzed 99 times before I interviewed her at 9:15 a.m. ET last Monday."

NBC News: "U.S. to offer 'surge' coronavirus testing to help with shortages, ease delays in results" — "Federal health officials are creating temporary 'surge testing' spots to help control the spread of the coronavirus and ease hospitalizations in Florida, Louisiana and Texas."

The Hill: "Coronavirus surge puts renewed strain on testing capacity" — "The surge in coronavirus cases across the country has put a strain on U.S. testing capacity — again."

The Guardian: "Fauci: US is ‘still knee-deep in first wave’ of pandemic as it nears 130,000 deaths" — "The United States is 'still knee-deep in the first wave' of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the country’s top public health experts has warned, as the country approaches 130,000 Covid-19 deaths and new polling indicates Donald Trump’s approval rating over his handling of the crisis has remained low."

Washington Post: "Live updates: Coronavirus hospitalizations soar in Arizona and rest of Sun Belt" — "Hospitals across the Sun Belt continue to be inundated with coronavirus patients, with Arizona on Tuesday reporting a new high of more than 3,300."

Houston Chronicle: "How coronavirus put Texas on brink of 'nightmarish catastrophe'" — "A state once lauded as a model for COVID-19 containment came to 'the verge of a nightmarish catastrophe' on the Fourth of July. Here’s how it happened."

Texas Tribune: "Coronavirus in Texas" — "Number of Texans hospitalized with coronavirus more than doubles in two weeks to nearly 8,700 people."

New York Times: "In West Texas, Lingering Distrust in Public Health Measures as Virus Spreads" — "For a while, it seemed that the coronavirus had spared West Texas. Cases were low. Few had died. Concern through the spring was focused on getting businesses running again."

Houston Chronicle: "Gov. Abbott warns of ‘greater fatalities’ from COVID-19 in Texas' coming weeks" — "Gov. Greg Abbott is warning of even “greater fatalities” from COVID-19 as the number of people in hospitals with lab-confirmed cases hit a record 8,698 on Monday."

NBC News: "'We need to live with it': White House readies new message for the nation on coronavirus" — "After several months of mixed messages on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is settling on a new one: Learn to live with it."

NPR: "Phoenix Mayor Says The City Is In A 'Crisis Situation,' Needs Help" — "Arizona is one of just five states that has seen new coronavirus cases climb by the thousands each day in the past couple of weeks."