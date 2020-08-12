This broadcast originally aired on April 24, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has jump-started America’s innovation engine as companies, institutions and entrepreneurs step up to the challenge. Guests Scott Cohen, co-founder of New Lab. (@Newlab) Fiona Murray, professor of entrepreneurship and associate dean of innovation at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Co-director of MIT's innovation initiative. (@Fiona_MIT) John Kao, chairman of the Institute for Large Scale Innovation. (@johnkao) Interview Highlights On innovators coming together to tackle the pandemic Fiona Murray: “What I think is so striking at the moment is the way in which the entire community here at MIT, in universities, startups, large organizations around the country and frankly around the world, have really rallied to COVID-19 and this need for crisis innovation with such passion and purpose. I think it's that. It's the building bridges and the connecting and making sure that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, which has really been powerful.” “... What's so fascinating is that in this moment where we're all very socially disconnected in some ways because we're all sitting at home in all different living rooms and makeshift offices and what have you, in fact, we're all feeling very connected as a community around a shared purpose. And I think that is actually both important in a very practical sense, but it's also very important psychologically and emotionally, because we can all really start to do something around that.”

On why collaboration between large and small companies is key to innovation John Kao: “Large companies by definition have to worry more about their current status. They're more laden with bureaucracy and legacy and their core competencies can become core rigidities, their expertise can become a set of blinders. And also, you know, small companies are more agile precisely because they are able to mix the key ingredients of innovation together much more rapidly. That has to do with talent and ideas and resources. Whereas in companies, there are lots of mechanisms for controlling the combination of those resources and therefore you get slower progress, you get the need for bigger bats, you get careerism. I mean, the list of issues is very long. But at the same time, incumbent organizations have people, they have resources, they have intellectual capital, they have market position, they have market intelligence. They have lots and lots of assets. So to me, it’s not an 'either-or', it's a 'both-and'. And in the era of networking and innovation, ecosystems or ecosystem thinking, it is about how small and large can collaborate.” On balancing speed and safety when responding to a crisis Fiona Murray: “One of the things that we have to do is we have to be fast, but we also have to be safe. And we have to, I think, understand the difference between rules and procedures that are basically there that have sort of built up in a cultural way over time, vs. those that are actually really important to keeping us safe. And so we always try to make sure with everything we do on campus that we are being as safe as possible. We have tremendous faculty expertise on campus and at the hospitals and how to work within appropriate medical regulations. But we also need to know when those regulations can be done much more quickly and effectively, where we can reduce paperwork but not compromise safety.” On the need for innovative responses to socioeconomic changes John Kao: “If we look ahead to the medium and the long term. I think some of the impact is going to be about the dramatic unfreezing of the way we do our basic life activities. So how we collaborate from a work perspective, how we spend our leisure time, how we educate ourselves, how we participate in political processes. They're all up for review at this point because we've had to learn a whole bunch of new habits and inhabit a new set of tools. … That, of course, creates a tremendous opportunity for innovation, and for the entrepreneurs who can drive the innovative new concepts to some level of fruition.”