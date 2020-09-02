Fiscal policy in a pandemic. We discuss why COVID-19 is giving a bigger voice to economists with very different ways of looking at the deficit.

Guests

Stephanie Kelton, professor of economics and public policy at Stony Brook University. Senior economic adviser to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. Author of "The Deficit Myth." (@StephanieKelton)

Joseph Stiglitz, professor of economics at Columbia University. Chief economist at the Roosevelt Institute. Co-founder and co-president of the Initiative for Policy Dialogue. (@JosephEStiglitz)

From The Reading List

Excerpt from "The Deficit Myth" by Stephanie Kelton

Copyright © 2020 Stephanie Kelton. Reprinted with permission from the publisher.

Excerpt from People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent by Joseph E. Stiglitz

Reprinted from People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent. Copyright (c) 2019 by Joseph E. Stiglitz. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

