This broadcast originally aired on July 17, 2020. 60 years ago, Jane Goodall first began her close observations of Tanzania’s chimpanzees. Equipped with simple binoculars, a notebook and patience, she transformed the way the world understood primates and wildlife. She joins us to look back on her legacy, and discuss the urgent challenges around climate and conservation. Guest Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute. United Nations Messenger of Peace. Ethologist, conservationist and activist best known for her long-term study of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. (@JaneGoodallInst) Photo Highlights Young researcher Jane Goodall with David Greybeard, the first chimpanzee to lose his fear of her when she began her studies in Gombe Stream Chimpanzee Reserve in Tanganyika. (© The Jane Goodall Institute) Young researcher Jane Goodall in Gombe Stream Reserve. (© The Jane Goodall Institute/Judy Goodall) Young researcher Jane Goodall with baby chimpanzee Flint at Gombe Stream Research Center in Tanzania. (© The Jane Goodall Institute/Hugo van Lawick) Chimpanzees Bahati and her baby Baroza at Gombe National Park, Tanzania. (© The Jane Goodall Institute/Anna Mosser) Jane Goodall and Rebeca Atencia release orphan chimpanzee Wounda on Tchindzoulou Island. (© The Jane Goodall Institute/Michael Cox) Interview Highlights On her lifelong love for animals “I was born loving animals. All my life, I've been outside in the garden waiting for eggs to hatch into baby birds and waiting until they've fledged and keeping very quiet so that the parent birds got used to me and would come in and feed the babies and I would watch the squirrels. And occasionally there was a fox. And of course, I had this wonderful dog who taught me so much about animals. So when I got to Gombe, I hadn't been to university. Nobody else was studying chimps. Virtually nobody was studying anything in the wild. And so I just did the same thing, and gradually — gradually — the chimpanzees got used to me.” On her discovery that chimpanzees use tools “I was walking through the forest. It had been raining. And then I suddenly saw a black sheep sitting on a termite mound. And I wasn't really close, but close enough to see very well through binoculars. And I could see him breaking off grass stems and pushing them down into the termite mound and picking the insects off with his lips. And then sometimes breaking off a leafy twig, which had to be trimmed to make it useful as a tool. And quite honestly, it didn't surprise me that the chimps could do that. On the other hand, Western science thought that only humans used and made tools. We were defined as ‘Man the Toolmaker.’ And so I knew that this was a very exciting observation.” On scientists’ tendency to dismiss the idea that animals are emotional beings “[Louis] Leakey made me go to Cambridge, when I'd been with the chimps for two years and I knew them as individuals, I knew their behavior. I'd seen grooming peacefully, resting, relaxing, playing, laughing, weeping — well, not weeping, but being very, very miserable young ones when they weren't allowed to suckle anymore. I'd seen anger, resentment. I'd seen a sense of humor. And I was shocked when I got to Cambridge to do a PhD — because Leakey said that there was no time to mess about with an undergraduate degree — and I was very nervous, as you can imagine — and to be told by many of the professors that I'd done everything wrong. "I shouldn't have given the chimpanzees names. They should have had numbers; that was scientific. And I couldn't talk about personality. I couldn't talk about minds capable of problem-solving. We couldn't talk about emotions. But you see, when I was a child, I had this wonderful teacher, and that was my dog, Rusty. And he taught me that in this respect, the professors were absolutely wrong. We are not the only beings on the planet with personality, mind and emotion.”

On the challenge of climate change, and how we might overcome it “I think there are actually three major challenges. One is we must alleviate poverty, because you see an African village and it's, you know, it's in this crippling poverty, there's lack of good health and education. There's degradation of the land as populations grow. And when I flew over the tiny Gombe National Park, which had been part of a huge forest… By 1990, it was the tiny island of forest and all around were completely bare hills. And that's when it hit me. If we don't help people find ways of living without destroying the environment, then we can't save the chimps. "And so that began The Jane Goodall Institute, JGI … the people have now become partners in conservation. So we need to solve poverty. We need to do something about the unsustainable lifestyle of so many millions of people on this planet who have way more than they need, and don't think about, ‘Do I need this thing I'm buying,’ you know? And then we also have to think about the fact that there are 7.2 billion people on the planet today, and already we're running out of natural resources faster than nature can replenish them in some places. And in 2050, it's estimated there will be 9.7 billion, nearly 10 billion people. So these are problems that we must be thinking about if we want to save the planet.” On how individuals can make a difference in their everyday lives “What I tell the young people is every single day you live, you make some kind of impact on the planet and you have a choice. Unless you're very, very poor, which is when you have no choice. But, you know, most of the people listening probably can have a choice. Think about what you buy. How did it harm the environment in its production? Did it lead to cruelty to animals, like the terrible factory farms? Is it cheap because of child slave labor or wages that don't even enable people to live properly? Make those ethical choices. And when billions of people make those ethical choices, then we start moving towards a different world.”

