Next in our voter roundtable series: U.S. military veterans. What qualities are most essential in a commander in chief? What role does — and what role should — the U.S. military play in protecting American democracy?

Guests

Bob Killebrew, retired colonel who served in Vietnam. Longtime independent, now a Democrat.

Michael Logue, corporal who served in Iraq. Trustee for Union Township in Ohio. Volunteer advisory board member for Veterans For Trump.

Daniele Anderson, former naval officer. Chief strategist at the Black Veterans Project, a nonprofit. She supports Joe Biden.

From The Reading List

Cleveland.com: "Just as I fought to protect my Marines, Trump is fighting to protect the American Dream: Michael Logue" — "I lay flat on the rooftop, providing security while mortars came in on my location."

Military Times: "Trump’s popularity slips in latest Military Times poll — and more troops say they’ll vote for Biden" — "The latest Military Times poll shows a continued decline in active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump and a slight but significant preference for former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election among troops surveyed."

Reuters: "Top U.S. general foresees no military role in resolving disputed election" — "The top U.S. general told lawmakers that he did not foresee the military playing a role in the election process or resolving disputes that may come during the November presidential election, according to a document released on Friday."

The Hill: "Campaign aimed at ensuring military votes are counted launches ahead of Election Day" — "A bipartisan campaign to ensure U.S. service members' votes are counted launched Tuesday."

Military Times: "Respect for troops, military sacrifice becomes an election friction point" — "The presidential campaigns aren’t just debating military policy now. They’re debating basic respect for the military."