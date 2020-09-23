In this week's voter roundtable, we talk with newly naturalized U.S. citizens. How do they feel as they prepare to vote for president for the first time?

Ahmed Al-Zubaidi, community liaison for the Newcomer program in the Beaverton School District. Biden supporter.

Fabiola Landeros, community organizer at El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Biden supporter.

Chinyere Melville, administrative director for a New York City preschool. Originally from Trinidad and Tobago.

Vadym Ostrovsky, sales manager. Originally from Ukraine.

OPB: "Newly Naturalized Citizens Prepare To Cast Votes In Oregon's 2020 Primary" — "As the 2020 primaries approach, many newly naturalized citizens in Oregon will be casting their votes in an American election for the first time."

Miami Herald: "Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?" — "Four years after getting trounced in Miami-Dade County by Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump has increased his odds of victory in his must-win home state on Nov. 3 by improving his standing in Florida’s most populous county, according to a poll by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald."

WBUR: "'A Naturalization Crisis': 10,000 Would-Be Voters In Mass. Might Miss Out In November" — "The federal agency in charge of naturalizing new U.S. citizens is in turmoil, with furloughs, budget shortfalls and paralyzing backlogs."

FiveThirtyEight: "New U.S. Citizens Were One Of The Fastest-Growing Voting Blocs. But Not This Year." — "On a Wednesday morning in late February, Annie Johnson Benifield was already through the doors of the M.O. Campbell Education Center, in Houston by 5:30 a.m."

Pew Research Center: "Naturalized Citizens Make Up Record One-in-Ten U.S. Eligible Voters in 2020" — "More than 23 million U.S. immigrants will be eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential election, making up roughly 10% of the nation’s overall electorate – both record highs, according to Pew Research Center estimates based on Census Bureau data."