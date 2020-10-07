Every Wednesday, we’ve been listening to voters across the country. This week: younger voters, who are casting their ballots for the first time. What are their hopes and dreams for the country they’ll inherit?

Guests

Garion Frankel, Texas A&M student. Republican.

Bella D'Alacio, George Mason student. Progressive.

Jacob Cuenca, recent high school graduate. Republican voting for Joe Biden.

From The Reading List

NPR: "Will 2020 Be The Year Of The Young Voter?" — "For Camilo Villa, a sophomore at Providence College, and his peers, there's one issue that keeps coming up: getting ready to vote."

WLRN: "The Pandemic Upended This Homestead Teen's Senior Year. Now It's Upended His Politics" — "Jacob Cuenca, 18, a registered Republican, outside his home in Homestead, Florida."

NBC News: "Young Latino voters say tackling racial inequality is 2020 election priority. But who's listening?" — "A third of young Latinos registered to vote cannot name one politician "who goes out of their way to support their community," according to a poll published Thursday by BuzzFeed and Telemundo."

Iowa Public Radio: "Young Latino Voters: 'The Latino Vote Doesn't Exist'" — "For millions of young voters, the election in November will be their first time voting for president. That includes a large population of young Latinos, who make up almost a quarter of all eligible young voters."

KQED: "Young Voters on Election 2020" — "Young voters have a track record of low turnout in elections, but according to a recent Harvard Youth Poll, 63% of Americans age 18-29 say they will 'definitely be voting' this year."