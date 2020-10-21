On Point On Point

Voter Roundtable: Voices Of Americans Hit Hard By COVID-1947:26
October 21, 2020
Chris Duncan, whose 75 year old mother Constance died from COVID on her birthday, photographs a COVID Memorial Project installation of 20,000 American flags on the National Mall as the United States crosses the 200,000 lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic. (White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
On this week's voter roundtable, we hear from people affected by COVID-19. How do they feel about President Trump’s response to the pandemic?  

Guests

David Dahlstrom, retired Air Force veteran from Goodyear, Arizona. He lost his wife, Cindy, to COVID-19. He voted Trump in 2016, and is voting for Biden in 2020.

Denise Carr, art teacher and yoga instructor in Buffalo, New York. She lost her father to COVID-19. She is voting for Biden.

Lupe Harpster, owner of a Tex-Mex restaurant in Erie, Michigan. She was hospitalized from April 1 to April 28 with COVID-19, including 10 days on a ventilator. She is voting for Trump.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "‘It Has Hit Us With a Vengeance’: Virus Surges Again Across the United States" — "As the coronavirus races across the country, it has reached every corner of a nursing home in Kansas, infecting all 62 residents inside."

ABC15: "Valley veteran switching presidential pick after wife dies from COVID-19" — "Soon people across the country will begin casting their ballots for President of the United States."

NPR: "Trump Rails Against 'Fauci And These Idiots' In Campaign Call" — "President Trump, who has for months been at loggerheads with public health experts on how best to contain the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday called Dr. Anthony Fauci a 'disaster' and complained that Americans are tired of hearing from 'these idiots,' according to media reports of a call between Trump and campaign staff."

CNN: "Grief from Covid-19 death: Toll on bereaved family members runs deep, study says" — "Every day, the nation is reminded of Covid-19's ongoing impact as new death counts are published. What is not well documented is the toll on family members."

This program aired on October 21, 2020.

