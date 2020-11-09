On Point On Point

Support the news

Dear On Point:

Radio Diary: The Civic Duty Of A Poll Worker05:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 09, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Saunders served five years in the U.S. Navy. And last Tuesday, she served her country again, by being a poll worker in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Specifically, at precinct 24 in North Tulsa.

"As a veteran, I don’t really care who you vote for, just that you are there showing up to actually engage in your civic duty to have your say in how this country is run," Elizabeth says.

This was Elizabeth’s second stint as a poll worker. When she walked into the Sheridan Avenue United Methodist Church at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day, she’s the first to admit … she was pretty nervous.

In this radio diary, we hear about Elizabeth's experience as a poll worker during a tumultuous election.

In this radio diary ... we hear from:

Elizabeth Saunders, poll worker in Oklahoma.

This segment aired on November 9, 2020.

Stefano Kotsonis Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Support the news