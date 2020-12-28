This broadcast originally aired on Sept. 8, 2020.

In December 2019, historian Tim Snyder got so sick he almost died. Snyder says his hospital experience taught him about the powerful relationship between health and liberty in the United States.

Guest

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale. Author of several books, including "Our Malady" and "The Road to Unfreedom." (@TimothyDSnyder)

From The Reading List

