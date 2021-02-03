On Point On Point

Support the news

Radio Diary: Inside The Composition Of A Space Force Anthem07:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 03, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Members of Voices of Freedom playing for WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans at an Honor Flight South Florida Homecoming Celebration in Miami International Airport. (Courtesy)
Members of Voices of Freedom playing for WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans at an Honor Flight South Florida Homecoming Celebration in Miami International Airport. (Courtesy)

This is part of our hour on the U.S. Space Force's mission. Listen here

You’d probably recognize some of history’s more famous military anthems.

But what would an anthem for the U.S. Space Force sound like? Well, cue the Voices of Freedom, a Miami, Florida music group.

Brothers Miguel and Federico Arango formed Voices of Freedom to sing and play patriotic music for U.S. military veterans.

So when the U.S. Space Force was created, Miguel and Federico knew immediately what their next composition had to be.

"My brother, Federico ... he's definitely the visionary," Miguel says.

"He immediately came to me and said, 'Hey I just heard that they want to create a new branch. How exciting is that? Can we do an anthem?'" Miguel says.

In this radio diary, hear the brother's process in composing their Space Force anthem.

This segment aired on February 3, 2021.

Related:

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Support the news