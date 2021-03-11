On Point

Web Extra: Sherry Turkle On What A Year Of COVID Teaches Us About Empathy24:53
March 11, 2021
Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

March 11th marks the one year anniversary of the WHO declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic. And in our regular hour, we talked with MIT professor Sherry Turkle about how society has changed over a year of COVID. In this special web exclusive, we continue the conversation about what we've learned about humanity and empathy over the course of the pandemic.

In this web exclusive ... we hear from:

Sherry Turkle, professor of the social studies of science and technology at MIT.  Author of "The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir" and "Reclaiming Conversation." (@sturkle)

This segment aired on March 11, 2021.

