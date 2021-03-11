March 11, 2020 marks the day the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. A year later, what has humanity learned about itself? We discuss humanity, empathy and the pandemic year.

Guests

Sherry Turkle, professor of the social studies of science and technology at MIT. Author of "The Empathy Diaries: A Memoir" and "Reclaiming Conversation." (@sturkle)

Michael Yassa, professor and chancellor's fellow of neurobiology and behavior at the University of California, Irvine. Director of the UC Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory. (@mike_yassa)

Zachary Beaudoin, he left New York City during the pandemic, has dealt with COVID-19 and is now at his family farm to help them survive the pandemic.

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "Late-Stage Pandemic Is Messing With Your Brain" — "I first became aware that I was losing my mind in late December. It was a Friday night, the start of my 40-somethingth pandemic weekend: Hours and hours with no work to distract me, and outside temperatures prohibitive of anything other than staying in. I couldn’t for the life of me figure out how to fill the time."

Seattle Times: "Has the COVID-19 pandemic forever altered human behavior?" — "Will we ever shake hands again? What about hugging grandma? Kissing on a first date (or even going on one)? Will we always have to wear masks and count the days till vaccine appointments?"

Washington Post: "We’ve been cooped up with our families for almost a year. This is the result." — "At the height of the pandemic, most working Americans spent at least a few weekdays at home. Some were laid off, some were working remotely, but most had one thing in common: They were suddenly spending long hours inside a single house or apartment with the same few family members."

Kaiser Family Foundation: "Latest Data on COVID-19 Vaccinations Race/Ethnicity" — "As noted in previous analysis, preventing racial disparities in the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines will be important to help mitigate the disproportionate impacts of the virus for people of color and prevent widening racial health disparities going forward."