For decades, sperm counts in Western countries have been in sharp decline. Researcher Shanna Swan has been investigating why, and what needs to be done to stop what could soon be a fertility crisis.

Guests

Shanna Swan, environmental and reproductive epidemiologist. Professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Author of "Count Down." (@DrShannaSwan)

From The Reading List

