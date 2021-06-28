Our special series Amazon: The Prime Effect takes a look at the ways Amazon is changing the way we shop, work and live.

Congressman David Cicilline is the chair of the House subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. He also represents Rhode Island's 1st District.

In this web exclusive, Rep. Cicilline speaks with us about how he views big tech companies like Amazon, and whether or not he thinks Amazon is a monopoly.

In this web extra ... we hear from:

