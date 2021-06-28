On Point

The Prime Effect

Web Extra: Why Rep. David Cicilline Wants To Break Up Amazon10:10
June 28, 2021
(Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
Our special series Amazon: The Prime Effect takes a look at the ways Amazon is changing the way we shop, work and live.

Congressman David Cicilline is the chair of the House subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. He also represents Rhode Island's 1st District.

In this web exclusive, Rep. Cicilline speaks with us about how he views big tech companies like Amazon, and whether or not he thinks Amazon is a monopoly.

In this web extra ... we hear from:

Rep. David Cicilline, he represents Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district. Chair of the House subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. (@davidcicilline)

This segment aired on June 28, 2021.

Dorey Scheimer Twitter Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

The Prime Effect