How The 'Disinformation Dozen' Spreads Vaccine Misinformation Online47:27
August 06, 2021
In this file photo dated April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. (Virginia Mayo/AP FILE)
There's a lot of anti-vaccine disinformation on social media. And 65% of it comes from just 12 people.

“There’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who runs an anti-vaccine nonprofit called Children’s Health defense," disinformation expert John Gregory says. "There’s Dr. Joseph Mercola, who has kind of built an empire around natural health supplements, and getting people to believe that you can’t trust the rest of the medical industry; you can only trust people like me."

So how did they do it, and why are those accounts still active?

“Often what we see with misinformation is this kernel of truth idea," research analyst Erin McAweeney says. "So public health communication is so important when any sort of gray areas or gaps in information can be manipulated so quickly.”

Today, On Point: Inside the so-called Disinformation Dozen.

Guests

John Gregory, health editor at NewsGuard. Co-author of the COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation Super-spreaders report. Author of The Top COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Spreading Online report. (@johngregoryx)

Camille Francois, chief innovation officer at Graphika, where she oversees The Virality Project. (@camillefrancois)

This program aired on August 6, 2021.

