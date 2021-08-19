On Point

Advertisement

U.S. Debt

Does The National Debt Really Matter?47:30
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 19, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Treasury Building in Washington. (Patrick Semansky, File/AP Photo)
The Treasury Building in Washington. (Patrick Semansky, File/AP Photo)

This month, Senate Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget plan for child care, education and health care.

And with that $3.5 trillion plan, an age old debate came roaring back — about the national debt.

Today, On Point: the U.S. debt is enormous. And some day, it might come due. But has debt hawkishness led to political paralysis when it comes to solving the nation's toughest problems?

Guests

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. (@MayaMacGuineas)

Christian Weller, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. Professor of public policy and public affairs at the University of Massachusetts Boston. (@Prof_CEW)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

This program aired on August 19, 2021.

Related:

Annie Sinsabaugh Freelance Producer, On Point
Annie Sinsabaugh is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement