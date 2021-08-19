This month, Senate Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget plan for child care, education and health care.

And with that $3.5 trillion plan, an age old debate came roaring back — about the national debt.

Today, On Point: the U.S. debt is enormous. And some day, it might come due. But has debt hawkishness led to political paralysis when it comes to solving the nation's toughest problems?

Guests

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. (@MayaMacGuineas)

Christian Weller, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. Professor of public policy and public affairs at the University of Massachusetts Boston. (@Prof_CEW)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)