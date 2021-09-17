A polygenic score. Have you heard of it? Researcher Kathryn Paige Harden says it's a set a DNA variants added up into a single number.

"It can predict which math class you get tracked into high school, your likelihood of graduating from college," she says. "And it predicts those things even above and beyond you're controlling — something like family income."

Journalist Carey Goldberg says it's not science fiction.

"Now what's happening is that some companies are offering polygenic risk screening for embryo selection."

Which is why Harden says aiming for equality while insisting genes don't matter is "building a house on sand." She says she wants society to embrace what she calls anti-eugenics.

"By anti-eugenics, I mean — how can we observe the fact that there are genetic differences between people?" Harden says. "And then how can we use the knowledge of genetics to identify inequalities of opportunity?"

Today, On Point: A new moral framework for how we talk about genetics.

