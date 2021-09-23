Americans jump through too many hoops, travel too far, and pay too much for their prescription drugs.

Take Ann Lovell. She had to take an expensive medication.

So her insurance provider made her an offer: she'd get her prescriptions on an all-expenses paid trip from Utah to Mexico.

Can America's broken prescription drug system be fixed?

Guests

Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent for HuffPost. Author of "The Ten Year War." (@CitizenCohn)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Rep. Scott Peters, U.S. Representative from California's 52nd congressional district. (@RepScottPeters)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, U.S. Representative from Illinois's 9th congressional district. (@janschakowsky)

Also Featured

Ann Lovell, a former teacher who traveled from Utah to Mexico five times for her medication.

Utah State Rep. Norman Thurston, who sponsored the Right to Shop bill in 2018.