Democrats in Washington are divided … again.

Here's President Biden:

“A vote against this plan is a vote against lowering the cost of health care, housing, childcare, eldercare and prescription drugs for American families."

But party bickering could tank what Democrats believe is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Today, On Point: Will Democrats let party infighting destroy their own, and President Biden's, ambitious goals?

Guests

Rep. Henry Cuellar, Democratic representative for Texas’ 28th Congressional District, an area South of San Antonio that ends at the U.S.-Mexico border. He is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. (@RepCuellar)

Lisa DesJardins, congressional correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Democratic representative for Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District. (@AyannaPressley)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME. Author of "Pelosi." (@mollyesque)

Also Featured

Earl Pomeroy, former U.S. Representative for North Dakota's at-large congressional district.

Tom Perriello, former U.S. Representative for Virginia's 5th district.

Interview Highlights with Rep. Henry Cuellar

On what Democrats risk losing from party infighting

Rep. Henry Cuellar: “We have a lot of points in agreement with each other. We certainly want to improve education. We certainly want to improve health care. We certainly want to make sure that we remake the safety net. I think this is what the reconciliation is all about, remaking the safety net. I think we're in agreement. But we got to understand, we are in a legislative process, a legislative process just basically for the history of our country means that there's give and take.

"Sometimes there's a give and take between Democrats and Republicans, and sometimes there's give and take within a particular political party. This time it's the Democrats. Back after 2010, after we lost when we went big in 2010, we lost the majority by going big. And the Republicans then had their Tea Party people and they had their own differences. So the bottom line is we have a lot of things in common.”

Where is the give and take happening right now between Democrats? Representative Pressley expressed frustration that on the Senate side, at least, they're not even getting a number from Joe Manchin. So is there adequate give and take actually happening right now?

“Well, I don't speak for Senator Manchin, I certainly don't speak for Senator Kyrsten Sinema. I do talk to them very frequently. I just talked to them just a couple of days ago. So I talk to him frequently. I do have a number that I think Senator Joe Manchin is willing to go to, but that is his job to talk about that.”

Can you give us a hint about the number?

“He has told me what he can live with. And again, it's not my job to talk about that. He in his mind knows what. I can tell you this is the way he looks at it. And not the number, but let me just tell you the way I think the thought process. Some people — and I was not in the room when they said, Hey, it's going to be $3.5 trillion. Hey, we got to couple the transportation and the reconciliation. I was not in that room. And I don't think Senator Joe Manchin was in that room.

"So what people are doing, some people are looking at here's $3.5 trillion. Let's fill it up with items, and then let's look how we pay for it. He looks at it different. He says, OK, what are the needs that we have? Here's the need. Here's the need. Here's a need. And then let's see what we end up with that number. See, it's a different approach. I'm just saying, the way the senator, I think, is looking at it. I'm not speaking for him. But this is my understanding, my [perception] of our conversation.”

Back in August, you coauthored an op-ed where you said that the progressive caucus is essentially holding the infrastructure bill hostage. What do you promise to do, though, to help get that second social spending bill done through reconciliation?

“Like I said, I was not in the room when somebody came up with a decision to couple this together. I mean, look, we know the legislative process. Before this reconciliation came up, the president was spending all this time with senators to come up with this bipartisan bill. So everybody was, Yes, yes. Let's do this bipartisan bill. By the way, historic. It's a historic bill, number one. And then somewhere down the line in a room, which I was not part of, somebody came up, you're going to couple them together. You're going to hold that hostage, and we're going to be voting on $3.5. I mean, I apologize. I was not in that room.

"So, yes, it was being held hostage. Now it's been decoupled. We're going to vote on this. We're going to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will be historic. Two million jobs a year for the next 10 years and money for our roads and bridges, broadband, water, et cetera. Now, I also support a reconciliation bill. I do, I really do. I'm a big believer in education. I'm a big believer in health care. Are there some differences? Of course there are.

"For example, some people want to do Medicaid plus and I do Medicaid gap expansion. I think we can do both. I think we can do both. So that's the give and take that I'm talking about. And I commit myself — I emphasize, I commit myself to pass a bill and people call it a reconciliation. That's only a process. I call it remaking the safety net for the most vulnerable people that we have. And I will do that. But again, it's got to be a product that all 50 senators in the Senate can pass, along with a majority of Democrats in the House.”