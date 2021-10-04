Advertisement
What America's supply chain shortages mean for your buying, from phones to cars47:23Play
Cars. Smartphones. Appliances.
An international chip shortage is squeezing supply chains and inventory.
How did this happen? And when will it end?
“There’s something just disconcerting about something suddenly not being available," Amy Davidson Sorkin says. "And when suddenly things are not getting to willing buyers from willing sellers, something seems off. You wonder where else the vulnerabilities are.”
Today, On Point: What America's supply chain shortages means for your buying.
Guests
Dr. Willy Shih, professor of management practice in business administration at Harvard Business School. (@WillyShih_atHBS)
Also Featured
Will Douglas Heaven, senior editor at MIT Technology Review.
Wyatt Olsen, CEO of Ultraviolet Audio Video in Santa Barbara, California.
From The Reading List
Forbes: "About That White House Meeting To Discuss The Semiconductor Supply Chain" — "The White House is hosting a virtual summit today to discuss the semiconductor supply chain."
The New Yorker: "The Supply Chain Mystery" — "A good way to get people talking, in this lingering pandemic era, is to ask whether they have tried to rent a car lately."
This program aired on October 4, 2021.
Related:
Annie Sinsabaugh Freelance Producer, On Point
Annie Sinsabaugh is a freelance producer for On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Advertisement
Advertisement