Cars. Smartphones. Appliances.

An international chip shortage is squeezing supply chains and inventory.

How did this happen? And when will it end?

“There’s something just disconcerting about something suddenly not being available," Amy Davidson Sorkin says. "And when suddenly things are not getting to willing buyers from willing sellers, something seems off. You wonder where else the vulnerabilities are.”

Today, On Point: What America's supply chain shortages means for your buying.

Guests

Dr. Willy Shih, professor of management practice in business administration at Harvard Business School. (@WillyShih_atHBS)

Also Featured

Will Douglas Heaven, senior editor at MIT Technology Review.

Wyatt Olsen, CEO of Ultraviolet Audio Video in Santa Barbara, California.

From The Reading List

Forbes: "About That White House Meeting To Discuss The Semiconductor Supply Chain" — "The White House is hosting a virtual summit today to discuss the semiconductor supply chain."

The New Yorker: "The Supply Chain Mystery" — "A good way to get people talking, in this lingering pandemic era, is to ask whether they have tried to rent a car lately."