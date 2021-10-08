For decades, scholar Randall Kennedy has been writing about race, culture and the law.

“We are certainly much further from the racial promised land than I had thought that we were," he says. "The forces of racism are deeper, stronger, more influential than one would like.”

And yet, Kennedy doesn't think today's young activists have a winning strategy.

“You need a big tent to advance your political agenda. You need to bring on board people who are not already on your side," he adds. "Do not needlessly alienate people. If that's respectability politics, count me in.”

Today, On Point: Randall Kennedy on race, culture and the law across generations.

Guests

Randall Kennedy, law professor at Harvard University. Author of “Say It Loud! On Race, Law, History, and Culture."

Also Featured

Brittney Cooper, associate professor of women's gender, sexuality and Africana studies at Rutgers University. Author of "Feminist AF." (@ProfessorCrunk)

Jenn Jackson, assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University. (@JennMJacksonPhD)

Book excerpt from Say It Loud! by Randall Kennedy

Excerpted from Say It Loud! by Randall Kennedy. Copyright © 2021 by Randall Kennedy. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

From The Reading List

The American Prospect: "The Right-Wing Attack on Racial Justice Talk - The American Prospect" — "Forces on the political right—Donald Trump and his epigones, Fox News, the Manhattan Institute, The Wall Street Journal, among others—have engaged in a fierce, concerted, and effective effort to vilify dissident thinkers who are trying to deepen, sharpen, and reframe ways in which racial matters are portrayed and discussed."