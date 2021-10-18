In Uganda, like many countries, malaria is endemic and deadly.

“Almost every month we are in the hospital," Carol Wenyisa says. "When the child falls sick ... you feel you’re paralyzed, the whole body.”

But that might soon change. After 40 years in development, the WHO has approved the first ever malaria vaccine.

Today, On Point: Malaria has shaped human history. Could that story now be coming to a hopeful end?

Dr. James Tibenderana, global technical director at the Malaria Consortium.

Dr. Ripley Ballou, program lead and principal investigator at IAVI.

Rodney Ogwang, a PhD student who is researching malaria.

Carol Wenyisa, a mother to four children.

Ricardo San Martin, scientist at UC Berkeley and consultant for Desert King International.

Sonia Shah, science writer and author of “The Fever."