A recent poll found that more than any other group, white evangelical protestants believe American culture and values are under threat.

"You hear a lot of things about our country, saving the country," Robert P. Jones says.

But … what exactly do evangelicals believe needs saving?

"When you really boil it down, there is a kind of ethno-religious vision of the country as a white Christian country," Jones says. "It's both about ... a dominant race and a dominant religion."

Today, On Point: Understanding the causes and consequences of white evangelical fear.

Guests

Anthea Butler, professor in American social thought and chair of the department of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Author of “White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America." (@AntheaButler)

Robert P. Jones, CEO and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). Author of "White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity." (@robertpjones)

Also Featured

Scott Dudley, lead pastor at Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, Washington.

Alan Godwin, member of Koinonia, a church in Nashville, Tennessee. (@alangodwin52)