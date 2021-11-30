Hear our other hours featuring Tiana Caldwell here and here.

Find our full hour tracking unspent pandemic relief funds here.

Tiana Caldwell lives in Kansas City, Missouri. And when On Point first spoke with her in May 2020, Tiana had been furloughed from her job and had just received an eviction notice from her landlord.

TIANA CALDWELL [Tape]: These are the problems that millions are facing across the country. You shouldn't have to decide ... between your vital medication and food or rent or whatever your child may need.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: That was May 12th, 2020, the end of the month was just a couple of weeks away. So I had to ask Tiana a tough question.

CHAKRABARTI [Tape]: On June 1st, when it rolls around in a couple of weeks, will you be able to pay your rent?

CALDWELL [Tape]: No. And like millions of others across the country, I'm terrified about it.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, it's been a year and a half since that conversation. We and many of you wanted to know what happened to Tiana and her family. So we recently reconnected with her. And we asked Tiana, Did she get evicted last year as she had feared?

CALDWELL: I did. I did get evicted there. I mean, I was angry. I was hurt.

CHAKRABARTI: Her family was effectively homeless from October until May of this year.

CALDWELL: We were in hotels for about six months after that, and the next place that [we] could get into scammed us out of $4,000. The night that we stayed in there, after showers, the sewage was backing up. And we had to be out of the house so we couldn't be there, it was uninhabitable and not safe or healthy for us, which just put us back in hotels again.

CHAKRABARTI: There was a lot going on in Tiana's life when we first talked to her in May 2020. She'd also just received devastating news about her health. Looking back, she says that news factored into the family getting evicted.

CALDWELL: I had just gotten my second cancer diagnosis and was actively in treatment. And we were having to fight an eviction after we had done all the paperwork for the American Cancer Society and those things, we were still told no. And my son and I were actually sitting in the waiting room when we heard the manager say, I don't want her to die in our unit. So she was trying to figure out how she could deny us and go ahead and evict us. And so that was like a reality check. Like you just let me know that people in power can do those things to people who don't have any.

CALDWELL: Simply because I was in a dark place my life, I was dealing with an illness that was deadly. They didn't want to deal with me. And what do you do with that? How do you fight that? It just, it made me feel like I was nothing. I couldn't do most any of the legwork. I was very, very sick. And there was pressure on me to be at appointments or be at court on certain days. And just having to fight feeling like I didn't want to move, you know, because I was going through that and feeling sick. And they knew about all of it. And there was no empathy, not even from the judge. It was just like, You need to be here.