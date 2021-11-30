On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Radio//On Point

Tracking unspent pandemic relief funds47:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 30, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

$800 billion in COVID relief funds still hasn't made it to the American people, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. And in Pennsylvania, about $2.5 billion of that money is going to a rainy day fund.

“There is money being put away, but this is not austerity simply for austerity sake," Rep. Jesse Topper says.

Or is the real problem bureaucratic bloat that couldn't get the money fast enough to the people who need it?

“The American Rescue Plan was overkill. I think that a lot of us understood ... at the time that the economy didn't actually need to trade towers of support," Marc Goldwein says. "And it's painfully clear now as we see what's happening with inflation.”

Today, On Point: Tracking unspent pandemic relief funds.

Guests

Marc Goldwein, senior vice president and senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. (@MarcGoldwein)

Rep. Torren Ecker, member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 193rd District. Member of the House Appropriations Committee. (@EckerRep)

Claudia Sahm, senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute, a non-profit applied research organization. (@Claudia_Sahm)

This program aired on November 30, 2021.

Related:

Jonathan Chang Twitter Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close