The life of a social media influencer. Creators post photos and videos of their lives while brands send them products and money, and followers lavish them with love.

But … it’s also really hard.

“There must be hundreds of thousands of participants who go on every day and scrutinize every single influencer post," communications professor Brooke Erin Duffy says.

Internet trolls aren’t just cruel individuals — they're also organized legions of hate.

"If you look at who the targets are, they're almost exclusively women," the professor adds. "They police their parenting, they police their looks, they talk about, did she get Photoshop? Oh, she's being a terrible parent. Oh, she’s using her nanny too much.”

Another issue creators face? They depend on unpredictable social media platforms for their livelihoods.

"For influencers and creators, a tweak in the algorithm can just wreak havoc on their income streams, because they're not being seen anymore.”

Today, On Point — Inside influencer life.

Guests

Brooke Erin Duffy, associate professor in the department of communication at Cornell University. Author of (Not) Getting Paid To Do What You Love: Gender, Social Media, and Aspirational Work. (@brookeerinduffy)

Ayana Lage, freelance writer and lifestyle blogger. (@AyanaLage)

Also Featured

Christina Najjar (Tinx), content creator. (@itsmetinx)

Julia Marcum, co-founder of Chris Loves Julia. (@chrislovesjulia)

Cece Xie, content creator and lawyer. (@cecexie)