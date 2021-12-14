When Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, viability was considered to be 28 weeks. Now, it's about 22 weeks.

“In 1973, my first year of residency, we didn't put breathing tubes into 28-week babies to try to save them because it was futile," Dr. Edward Bell says. "And now we don't do it because it's not necessary. The same babies.”

The question of viability is at the heart of a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Today, On Point: How is medical technology changing the viability threshold, and the abortion debate?

Guests

Carol Sanger, professor of law at Columbia Law School. Author of “About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in 21st Century America." (@carolsangernyc)

Dr. Edward Bell, professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa.

Also Featured

Michelle Butler, mom to Curtis and C'Asya.

Dr. Brian Sims, neonatologist professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.