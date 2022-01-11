COVID cases are surging. You might remember that day the U.S. tallied a million infections in one day. However, in those numbers, some doctors see the beginning of the pandemic's end.

“COVID will always be here, and I will see the end of the pandemic being when CNN stops having this growing number of cases at the bottom," Dr. Paul Checchia, cardiac section chief at Texas Children's Hospital, says. "When that stops, then the pandemic stops.”

Today, On Point—If not cases, then what? We learn how to make sense of the pandemic, now.

