On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Radio//On Point

Making sense of the COVID pandemic's omicron phase47:24
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 11, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. People using the facility, which is being run by the Pierce County Dept. of Emergency Management, faced waits of several hours Tuesday for testing. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. People using the facility, which is being run by the Pierce County Dept. of Emergency Management, faced waits of several hours Tuesday for testing. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COVID cases are surging. You might remember that day the U.S. tallied a million infections in one day. However, in those numbers, some doctors see the beginning of the pandemic's end.

“COVID will always be here, and I will see the end of the pandemic being when CNN stops having this growing number of cases at the bottom," Dr. Paul Checchia, cardiac section chief at Texas Children's Hospital, says. "When that stops, then the pandemic stops.”

Today, On Point—If not cases, then what? We learn how to make sense of the pandemic, now.

Guests

Dr. Paul Checchia, associate section chief of Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care at Texas Children's Hospital and the Baylor College of Medicine. (@ChecchiaPaul)

Dr. Richard Lessells, senior infectious diseases specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. (@rjlessells)

Also Featured

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of BU Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research. Associate director of the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL). (@BhadeliaMD)

Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@Bob_Wachter)

Dr. Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at NYU and Bellevue Hospital. Host of the podcasts "American Diagnosis" and "Epidemic," which focus on the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteer aid worker in Guinea during the Ebola outbreak. (@celinegounder)

This program aired on January 11, 2022.

On Point's Coronavirus Hours

Related:

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Annie Sinsabaugh Freelance Producer, On Point
Annie Sinsabaugh is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close