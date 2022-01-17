Atlanta—the center of civil rights activism.

From the 1950s and 60s, to the 90s.

Rose Scott: It had sort of become this Black mecca," Rose Scott says. "If you were going to make it, folks were moving to Atlanta."

These days, Atlanta is in transition.

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a different lens, a different viewpoint of today’s activism but definitely the outcomes that they want are the same, which is justice," Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, says. "Whatever that looks like. Social, racial, economic. It's the same."

Today, On Point: The desired outcomes for modern civil rights activists might be familiar, but the means of achieving them might be different. We explore Atlanta's legacy, and future leadership in the pursuit of civil rights.

Guests

Charles Black, civil rights activist. Former chairman of The Atlanta Student Movement.

Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project. (@nseufot)

Maurice Hobson, professor of African American Studies at Georgia State University. Author of “The Legend of the Black Mecca." (@DrMoHob)

Also Featured

Georgianne Thomas, humanities professor at Clark Atlanta University and creator of “Foot Soldiers: Class of 1964." (@drgeorgianne)

YoNasDa Lonewolf, community organizer and activist in Atlanta, GA. (@QueenYoNasDa)

From The Reading List

Black Perspectives: "The King of Atlanta: Martin Luther King Jr. and Public Memory" — "On April 4th, the world will commemorate the sacrifice of Atlanta’s own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. American presidents, world diplomats, and ordinary citizens will gather to honor a prophet who paid the ultimate price for humanity."