How sedition charges against the Oath Keepers will shape the Capitol investigation47:34
January 25, 2022
Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department has levied the charge on 11 people associated with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

But what is seditious conspiracy, and why is the charge so rare?

Today, On Point: We'll discuss the Oath Keepers, sedition and the Capitol attack.

We'll also hear from the citizen sleuths who helped the FBI and DOJ identify and build a case against the Oath Keepers.

Guests

Ryan Reilly, reporter with HuffPost who will be joining NBC News next month. (@ryanjreilly)

Jenny Carroll, professor of law at the University of Alabama School of Law. Director of the Arthur Liman Center for Public Interest Law and visiting professor of law at Yale Law School.

Rachel Carroll Rivas, senior research analyst leading the Anti-Government Research Team and the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center. (@RCR4better2mrow)

Also Featured

John Scott-Railton, a 'sedition hunter' and senior researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. (@jsrailton)

Mary, a 'sedition hunter.'

Michael Sherwin, former acting U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia from 2020 to 2021.

From The Reading List

HuffPost: "Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers Indicted For Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Attack" — "Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing group the Oath Keepers, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Along with 10 others, Rhodes was indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy ― the first time that charge has been brought forward in connection with the Jan. 6 attack."

This program aired on January 25, 2022.

Related:

