The gray wolf was taken off the endangered species list last year.

Since then, hundreds have been hunted and killed in states like Wisconsin, Idaho and Montana.

Now, tribes are leading efforts to stop the hunts.

"The heart of this issue is what is the solution when you have a tribal population, indigenous population that has this traditional ecological knowledge about the functional landscape? And what happens when that runs into the state's interest?" Gussie Lord, an attorney with EarthJustice, says.

Today, On Point: Tribal members have asked to meet with America's first indigenous cabinet member about the wolves. But Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has thus far refused. Why?

Guests

Tom Rodgers, acting president of the Global Indigenous Council. Member of the Blackfeet Tribe in Montana.

Adrian Wydeven, wildlife biologist at Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonpartisan group. Former wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Also Featured

Dave Mabie, a wolf hunter from Wisconsin.

From The Reading List

EarthJustice: "Wisconsin Tribes Challenge Wolf Hunt | Earthjustice" — "Represented by Earthjustice, six Tribes filed a lawsuit in the Western District of Wisconsin against the state for its planned November 2021 wolf hunt, claiming the proposed hunt violates the Tribes’ treaty rights."