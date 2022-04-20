A controversial immigration policy meant to keep COVID-19 out of the U.S. is set to end next month.

Title 42 stopped asylum seekers from entering the United States. But some experts say COVID-19 cases — and border crossings — actually went up.

"Title 42 is like an effort to tread water until things get better. But very clearly, Title 42 has made things worse," Aaron Reichlin-Melnick says.

Thousands of migrants were left stranded, unable to go back home.

"We've tracked nearly 10,000 cases of asylum seekers and migrants who've been subjected to kidnappings torture, rape and other brutal attacks during the time that the Biden administration has been in office due to the Title 42 policy," Eleanor Acer says.

But despite claims of the policy causing a humanitarian crisis, U.S. lawmakers claim lifting Title 42 will cause a different crisis here at home.

Today, On Point: The legacy of Title 42.

Guests

Eleanor Acer, director of the Refugee Protection program at Human Rights First, where she oversees research and advocacy on issues relating to refugee protection, asylum, and migrant rights. (@AcereEleanor)

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior policy counsel at American Immigration Council. Author of A Guide to Title 42 Expulsions at the Border and Ending Title 42 and Creating an Orderly Asylum System. (@ReichlinMelnick)

Harold Koh, former senior advisor on the State Department’s legal team under Biden. Professor of international law at Yale Law School. In an internal memo, Koh called the use of Title 42 “illegal” and “inhumane.” (@haroldhongjukoh)

Monette Zard, director of the program on Forced Migration and Health at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health. (@MonetteZard)

Also Featured

Honduran woman seeking asylum in the U.S. who was expelled to Mexico due to Title 42.

