On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Fresh Air
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Fresh Air
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Inside Florida's property insurance crisis47:13
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 03, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
This photo taken on June 16, 2018 shows a low-lying home near sea level in the Indian Beach neighborhood of Sarasota, Florida. (KERRY SHERIDAN/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo taken on June 16, 2018 shows a low-lying home near sea level in the Indian Beach neighborhood of Sarasota, Florida. (KERRY SHERIDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Florida property insurance market is in trouble.

"For the last two years, the private companies operating in Florida have had a combined negative net income of $1 billion. So, the market is fundamentally shutting down."

It's bad for homeowners too.

"Consumers are on life support right now. They are ... paying more money for less coverage."

When a market craters like that, something fundamental has gone wrong. In Florida, it comes down to one thing: litigation.

"Florida has 8% of the claims and 79% of the litigation, so there's something very, very wrong with that.

"And I don't think anyone logically could explain that kind of differential other than the statutes in Florida being abused."

Today, On Point: Florida's property insurance meltdown. Can it be fixed?

Guests

Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute, a non-partisan nonprofit. (@markfri09)

Jeff Brandes, Republican Florida state senator since 2012. Author of Senator Jeff Brandes Calls for Special Session on Insurance.  (@JeffreyBrandes)

Also Featured

Mandy Wells, a homeowner in Cape Coral, FL

Joe Carlucci, co-owner of Brightway Insurance, an insurance agency in Jacksonville, Florida.

This program aired on May 3, 2022.

Related:

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Fresh Air
/00:00
Close