Post-World War II, there was something seen as even worse than being a communist in U.S. politics: being gay.

"Being gay was the worst possible thing you could be in American politics. It was worse than being a communist," author James Kirchick says.

As a result, some high ranking members of government were denied national security clearances.

"The belief was that because this was so terrible ... the homosexual would go to any lengths to keep his secret a secret, and if that meant betraying his country ... he would do it," Kirchick says.

But history shows these fears were unfounded.

"The Defense Department did a study in the 1990s where they looked at over 100 cases of espionage, of people giving government secrets to foreign powers," he adds.

"There's not a single example of a gay person doing it because they were blackmailed into doing it."

Today, On Point: How careers and lives were lost through decades of bipartisan homophobia.

Guest

James Kirchick, author of Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington. He's also a columnist for Tablet magazine, writer-at-large for Air Mail, and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. (@jkirchick)

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from 'Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington' by James Kirchick. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved.

Related Reading

New York Magazine: "The Long, Sordid History of the Gay Conspiracy Theory" — "A specter is haunting America — the specter of sexual degeneracy."

POLITICO: "The Plot to Out Ronald Reagan" — "A group of Republicans tried to stymie what they alleged was a nefarious homosexual network within the campaign of their own party’s standard-bearer. More than 40 years later, the story can finally be told."