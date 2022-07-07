The universal free school meals program is over, just as inflation is rising.

"We hear daily about suppliers that are raising prices by anywhere between 30% to 130% for an item," Lisa Davis, senior vice president of the No Kid Hungry campaign, says. "And that's putting a real strain on the programs that keep kids fed."

School districts are also still feeling the strain from supply chain issues to staff shortages.

"Things have not gone back to normal, and they won't any time soon," Davis adds.

For the past two years, every child automatically qualified for free meals.

Now, the program is returning its focus on low income students and families:

"The heartbreaking part of it is that there are going to be a lot of kids that fall through the cracks."

Today, On Point: A pandemic program that worked, but was eliminated anyway. We hear lessons from America's brief experiment with universal free school meals.

Guests

Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. (@nokidhungry)

Teresa Brown, administrator of ancillary services for St. Charles Parish Public Schools in Louisiana.

Krista Ruffini, assistant professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. Author of Schoolwide free-meal programs fuel better classroom outcomes for students. (@KristaRuffini)

Also Featured

Lorraine LeBlanc, of Ama, Louisiana.