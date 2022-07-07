On Point
Lessons from America's brief experiment with universal free school meals46:58
July 07, 2022
Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, Tomoko Cho, Aldrin Agrabantes, April Thomas, and Marisel Dominguez, pre-package hundreds of free school lunches in plastic bags on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The universal free school meals program is over, just as inflation is rising.

"We hear daily about suppliers that are raising prices by anywhere between 30% to 130% for an item," Lisa Davis, senior vice president of the No Kid Hungry campaign, says. "And that's putting a real strain on the programs that keep kids fed."

School districts are also still feeling the strain from supply chain issues to staff shortages.

"Things have not gone back to normal, and they won't any time soon," Davis adds.

For the past two years, every child automatically qualified for free meals.

Now, the program is returning its focus on low income students and families:

"The heartbreaking part of it is that there are going to be a lot of kids that fall through the cracks."

Today, On Point: A pandemic program that worked, but was eliminated anyway. We hear lessons from America's brief experiment with universal free school meals.

Guests

Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. (@nokidhungry)

Teresa Brown, administrator of ancillary services for St. Charles Parish Public Schools in Louisiana.

Krista Ruffini, assistant professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. Author of Schoolwide free-meal programs fuel better classroom outcomes for students. (@KristaRuffini)

Also Featured

Lorraine LeBlanc, of Ama, Louisiana.

This program aired on July 7, 2022.

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

