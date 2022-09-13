Advertisement
The midterms are coming, and your TV's already been flooded with campaign ads.
But do the ads even work?
Billions of dollars are being spent to reach a small fraction of voters in close races. Is it worth it?
Today, On Point: How political ads influence elections.
Guests
Christopher Warshaw, associate professor of political science at George Washington University. Co-author of the study "The Effect of Television Advertising in United States Elections." (@cwarshaw)
Dan Bayens, co-founder and creative director of Content Creative Media, a Republican advertising firm specializing in TV, radio, and digital content. (@danbayens)
Also Featured
David Schweidel, marketing professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. (@dschweidel)
This program aired on September 13, 2022.