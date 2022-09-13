On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Can political ads influence the outcome of an election?47:27
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 13, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks with guests during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks with guests during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The midterms are coming, and your TV's already been flooded with campaign ads.

But do the ads even work?

Billions of dollars are being spent to reach a small fraction of voters in close races. Is it worth it?

Today, On Point: How political ads influence elections.

Guests

Christopher Warshaw, associate professor of political science at George Washington University. Co-author of the study "The Effect of Television Advertising in United States Elections." (@cwarshaw)

Dan Bayens, co-founder and creative director of Content Creative Media, a Republican advertising firm specializing in TV, radio, and digital content. (@danbayens)

Also Featured

David Schweidel, marketing professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. (@dschweidel)

This program aired on September 13, 2022.

Related:

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close