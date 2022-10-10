On September 11, 1973, Chile’s democracy fell during a military coup d'état.

"Many people thought, Well, this will take a year or two and then there will be a return to democracy somehow. But Pinochet had other plans," Heraldo Muñoz says.

The military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet lasted 17 years.

"Democracy is not a natural state. Democracy is a system that is much harder to achieve and to keep than we think," Robert Funk says.

And what led to its fall in Chile — extreme polarization, economic strife and political violence — are feeling all too similar here in the U.S.

"What happened in Chile is the same thing. We took democracy for granted," Muñoz says.

Today, On Point: What were the warning signs? And how might the U.S. learn from them?

Guests

Robert Funk, assistant professor of political science at the University of Chile. (@FunkofChile)

Peter Siavelis, politics and International Affairs Professor at Wake Forest University who’s studied Chile for more than 30 years. Author of the opinion piece Latin America's Lessons for U.S. Democracy. (@SiavelisPeter)

Heraldo Muñoz, former minister of foreign affairs under President Michelle Bachelet. (@HeraldoMunoz)

Also Featured

Sergio Bitar, former minister of mining under President Salvador Allende in 1973. He was detained under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, imprisoned in Dawson Island, and then forced into exile until 1984. (@sergiobitar)

