Corporations facing massive litigation are using a new legal strategy to avoid liability.

It’s known as the Texas two-step.

Step one: create a subsidiary and transfer a few assets and all the lawsuits. Step two: The subsidiary files for bankruptcy.

"Given the way the law is being applied, I don’t know why everyone isn’t doing it. You get to stick all your liabilities into bankruptcy, and keep all your operating companies out, and not even the inconvenience associated with the bankruptcy," Kevin C. Maclay testified at a senate judiciary subcommittee hearing in February.

It might be legal, but is it right?

"When the richest and most powerful corporations in the country are using the federal bankruptcy system to not pay the most vulnerable — something is wrong," Maclay said.

Today, On Point: The Texas two-step faces a court challenge.

Guests

Rob Rasmussen, J. Thomas McCarthy Trustee chair in law and political science at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Mike Spector, U.S. corporate crisis correspondent for Reuters. Author of the article How a bankruptcy ‘innovation’ halted thousands of lawsuits from sick plaintiffs. (@mike_d_spector)

Leigh O'Dell, co-lead counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the consolidated multidistrict talc litigation, involving approximately 38,000 women and families who claimed to be harmed by Johnson & Johnson's baby powder.

Also Featured

Curtis Huff, one of the drafters of the Texas two-step statue.

Barbara Jackson, who is suing Johnson & Johnson for allegedly giving her ovarian cancer due to the talc in their baby powder.

Transcript

KIMBERLY ATKINS STOHR: Today, we're talking about a controversial legal strategy known as the Texas two-step or a Texas divisive merger. It's a tool that corporations facing massive litigation have used recently to avoid liability corporations such as Koch Industries, Georgia-Pacific and Johnson & Johnson. Last February, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to examine this process. Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island led the hearing.

WHITEHOUSE: So far, this trick has hit asbestos victims. But once the two-step strategy catches on, it could deprive all sorts of victims of the compensation they're due. And undermine the integrity of other creditor debtor relationships. Hiding assets in a bankruptcy is a serious wrong. The Texas two-step uses a trick of corporate law to hide assets in plain view with courts connivance.

ATKINS STOHR: And right now, the Third Circuit of Appeals is considering the legitimacy of this bankruptcy strategy. A decision is imminent. Before we get into all the details, I want to just start by unpacking the basics. How does this process differ from typical bankruptcy filings? To help us do that, we're joined by Bob Rasmussen.

He's the J. Thomas McCarthy trustee chair in law and political science at the University of Southern Care of California Gould School of Law. He's also a leading expert on bankruptcy law and corporate reorganizations. He joins us from Los Angeles. Welcome, Professor Rasmussen.

BOB RASMUSSEN: Really great to be here.

ATKINS STOHR: And we're also joined by Mike Spector. He's the U.S. corporate crisis correspondent for Reuters. He's joining us from New York City. Welcome to On Point, Mike.

MIKE SPECTOR: Thanks for having me.

ATKINS STOHR: And so I want to start first with the professor. What does a typical bankruptcy filing look like, and what makes applying the Texas two-step process different from what typically happens?

RASMUSSEN: In a typical filing, the entire company files for bankruptcy. So the talc at issue in the Johnson & Johnson case, a typical filing, the unit of Johnson & Johnson is called Johnson & Johnson Consumer. That unit would have filed for bankruptcy. Here, what happened two days before the bankruptcy filing, Johnson & Johnson consumer use Texas law to divide itself into two separate companies. While many had all the assets and operations of Johnson & Johnson consumers.

The other company had all the liabilities, plus a so-called funding agreement whereby the new Johnson & Johnson consumer promised to pay for any liabilities that other company had. Remember all that other company has, the company actually filed for bankruptcy, is really just the talc claims.

ATKINS STOHR: And Mike, why would the strategy be appealing for corporations like Johnson & Johnson?

SPECTOR: This is a strategy that allows a giant corporation like Johnson & Johnson to get all the benefits of the United States bankruptcy code without any of the usual reputational or financial damage that would come by filing for bankruptcy for itself. And in fact, as we found when we investigated this, months before this plan was executed, a senior J&J official was emailing a Moody's analyst saying, Hey, if we did this, what would happen to our credit rating? How would you view this? And the Moody's analysts responded essentially, I'm paraphrasing, but don't worry. Go right ahead. We'll only analyze what happens to the subsidiary that filed for bankruptcy.

Johnson & Johnson has nothing to worry about, which is important because Johnson & Johnson has a pristine credit rating. $450 billion market cap, operates all around the world, needs to borrow money all the time. So, a huge advantage for J&J to just create a subsidiary out of whole cloth, put it into bankruptcy with 38,000 baby powder and other talc lawsuits, and then continue on its way doing business as usual. Not affected at all by the bankruptcy filing.

ATKINS STOHR: So, Bob, so far this Texas two-step, as we're calling it, is legal, or at least it has not been deemed illegal. But when you're talking about bankruptcy law, which is very dry and complicated, even for someone like me with a law degree, much less to the general public, there is a concept within bankruptcy that involves good faith and bad faith. So talk about, in your view, how the good faith requirements in bankruptcy could apply to this this way of splitting up corporations.

RASMUSSEN: Right. So, the bankruptcy code requires that a bankruptcy petition be filed in good faith, and at least under a third circuit law where this case is now pending. You cannot file for bankruptcy solely to gain a litigation advantage, that what you really need is a company that's in financial distress.

And I think the claimants say, look, prior to this two-step, we had a company that may have some liabilities, but it really wasn't in financial distress. Manufactured financial loss by taking all these liabilities and throwing them into a subsidiary. And that's what the claimants say lacks good faith that you just try to get the advantage. It's a filing for bankruptcy. That's all you're trying to do here. At least that's what the claimants allege.

ATKINS STOHR: And Bob, do you think that it passes that good faith bar?

RASMUSSEN: I think this is a very close case. When you listen to the arguments in the Third Circuit, I think the court thought it was a close case, as well. It's clear that Johnson & Johnson did this two-step to file for bankruptcy. They want to get a lot of the advantages of bankruptcy. And let's just think of what they are. A court, a bankruptcy judge would value the claims of the claimants. We wouldn't have all these trials that are going on.

The court claimants lose the right to go to state court and try. Moreover, Johnson & Johnson's indicated what they want is an order saying that all the future litigation is going to be against a trust created out of the assets of this newly created subsidiary, thereby bringing Johnson & Johnson from future claims. Those are two big advantages for Johnson & Johnson, so it's clear they are getting a litigation advantage from filing for bankruptcy. The question is, are they doing more?

ATKINS STOHR: Greg Gordon is known as the architect of the Texas two-step process in bankruptcy. He's a partner at the corporate law firm Jones-Day and has been the lead attorney on every single case this process has been used as a bankruptcy tactic. The first time was in 2017, with Koch Industries, and the latest was with Johnson & Johnson, which is currently being litigated in the Third Circuit. Gordon wouldn't talk to us on the record, but in a bankruptcy conference in April, he said that this process is not only good for the companies, but also the plaintiffs because of one major factor. It's more efficient.

GORDON: It's kind of undisputed by everyone, I think, that the tort system doesn't work for mass talk claims. It just doesn't work. And the J&J case, again, is a great example. J&J has been able to litigate only ten cases per year. So think about that. You have 40,000 pending cases. You can do the math, that's 4,000 years. I mean, it's just not the answer. And unless you're just willing to put yourself in a position where you have a completely untenable situation, unmanageable litigation, bankruptcy's really the only option.

ATKINS STOHR: Mike, I want to ask you, so far as you've been following this litigation, how do you think the courts are receiving this argument that it's good, it's even good for the plaintiffs to do it this way?

SPECTOR: Well, Greg Gordon got a huge victory in the J&J case when Judge Kaplan, the bankruptcy court in New Jersey, overseeing that case, enthusiastically endorsed the tactic. He said it was a totally appropriate use of the bankruptcy system. And he went on to say and frankly dismiss some of the objections to it and concerns about it from the claimants. He said there's nothing to fear from placing the tort system with bankruptcy, in effect, moving all of these lawsuits under the bankruptcy system as an efficient way to try and reach a global settlement.

And he also dismissed the criticism that this creates a blueprint for other giant corporations. And his ruling, he said people have expressed concern that the gates will be open and that other companies will do this. And, you know, frankly, his dismissal of that proved to not age well. Because 3M executed a similar maneuver, not exactly a Texas two-step, but they had an existing subsidiary and they put it into bankruptcy to deal with the largest mass tort case in American history.

Hundreds of thousands of lawsuits about defective military earplugs, which 3M says were totally safe when used properly. Plaintiffs there, alleged veterans of the U.S. military alleged hearing loss.

But that was a case that showed that corporate America is really taking a hard look at this and thinking about how they might potentially be able to copy it. And we'll see what the Third Circuit does. And J&J, as stated earlier, they seem to be viewing it as a closed case. But there are also some sharp questions and some concessions even from J&J's lawyer, that, hey, it wasn't the purpose, he argued, but he said he acknowledged it was a byproduct that this bankruptcy filing produced some litigation advantage for Johnson & Johnson.

ATKINS STOHR: And Bob, is there any advantage to the plaintiffs here?

RASMUSSEN: In theory, there could be some. I think there will be the fairness fees. They could get a global settlement. That said, that settlement would probably be, at least in my opinion, less than they would get outside of bankruptcy.