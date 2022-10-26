On Point
What's standing in the way of Puerto Rico's recovery47:33
October 26, 2022
A flooded street is seen in the Juana Matos neighborhood of Catano, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. - Hurricane Fiona smashed into Puerto Rico, knocking out the US island territory's power while dumping torrential rain and wreaking catastrophic damage before making landfall in the Dominican Republic on September 19. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Puerto Rico is trying to recover from Hurricane Fiona, which struck last month.

This, as it's still trying to recover from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island more than 5 years ago.

"In Puerto Rico, FEMA has obligated over $21 billion for public assistance projects. However, only 407 million — that's 2% — has actually been spent."

If so little rebuilding is actually taking place, are the reconstruction efforts really working?

"At some point we have to sit back and look at these cascading disasters and ask ourselves, do we need to devise another action plan for yet another disaster, or do we need to really rethink the reconstruction process from the ground up."

Today, On Point: Who and what is standing in the way of Puerto Rico's long-term recovery.

Guests

Adi Martinez-Roman, director of operations at the University of Puerto Rico’s Resiliency Law Center that focuses on community led disaster recovery and rebuilding processes and projects. (@adimar99)

Deepak Lamba-Nieves, research director at the Center for a New Economy (CNE) - a nonpartisan think tank focused on Puerto Rico’s economy. Co-author of Puerto Rico Recovery Task Force. (@deepakln)

Also Featured

Linda Backiel, the lawyer of the family of 13-year-old Jaidelíz Moreno Ventura who died in January 2020 while being transported to the hospital. The family blames the government of Puerto Rico for her death for failing to build a local hospital after it was destroyed during Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Chris Currie, director for emergency management and national preparedness issues in the Government Accountability Office.

This program aired on October 26, 2022.

