Split-ticket voters and their impact on the latest election

In a country that’s increasingly polarized, many voters in the midterms used their ballot to say it doesn’t have to be that way.

"We saw plenty of voters out there who are looking at candidate quality – does this person seem like they would make a good governor or a good senator beyond just the fact that they are a Democrat or a Republican."

These so-called “split-ticket voters” showed up in key states like New Hampshire, Ohio and Georgia.

"You got a very Trump endorsed ... candidate on the Senate side, and a traditional MAGA agnostic Republican governor on the governor side. And that is where we are seeing the most pronounced ticket splitting."

Today, On Point: What the recent wave of ticket splitting tells us about what American voters are looking for.

Guests

Tim Miller, The Bulwark's writer-at-large. Author of Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell. (@Timodc)

Gary Jacobson, political science professor at the University of California San Diego. Author of The Electoral Origins of Divided Government and co-author of Strategy and Choice in Congressional Elections.

Neil Levesque, executive director at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. (@NeilLevesque)

