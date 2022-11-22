What Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift debacle reveals about the music industry's monopoly problem

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Taylor Swift fans broke Ticketmaster last week.

But many critics argue the ticketing company has been broken since it merged with Live Nation and monopolized the concert industry 12 years ago.

"They know the amount of power they have and that's why it's the level of product that it is," guest Krista Burke says.

Swifties now have some “Bad Blood” with Ticketmaster, and they aren’t likely to just “Shake It Off.”

Today, On Point: Congress has tried for years to reign in this ticketing monopoly – will Taylor Swift Fans make all the difference?

Guests

Krista Brown, senior policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project. Co-author of the report “How Antitrust Enforcers Helped Create a Live Events Monster."

Andre Barlow, antitrust lawyer.

Also Featured

Jack Orbin, former owner of Stone City Attractions, an independent concert promoter in San Antonio.

Kathryn Dickel, founder and CEO of Midwest tickets, a small ticketing company in Des Moines, Iowa.

Related Reading

Statement from Ticketmaster: "TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR ONSALE EXPLAINED" — "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."

Statement from Live Nation: "STATEMENT FROM LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT" — "As we have stated many times in the past, Live Nation takes its responsibilities under the antitrust laws seriously and does not engage in behaviors that could justify antitrust litigation, let alone orders that would require it to alter fundamental business practices."