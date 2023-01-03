On Point
The Money Ladies' New Year's guide to the economy

January 03, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: People walk by Goldman Sachs headquarters in Manhattan on December 16, 2022 in New York City. Goldman Sachs, the global investment bank, has announced that it plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees early next year as world economies and markets continue to struggle with inflation, the war in Ukraine and China's Covid policies among other issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
On Point's Money Ladies are back, and what do they see for 2023?

"Lots of financial experts was thinking, okay, maybe we've turned the corner. Except when we turned that corner, we got smacked right back with another storm, which was called inflation."

2022 was rough: record high inflation, gas prices and inventory glut.

But don’t fret — the Money Ladies are here to help.

"Be cautiously optimistic, but, you know, prepare for the worst. And if the best happens, you're in a great position."

Today, On Point: Money Ladies Michelle Singletary and Rana Foroohar join us on what to expect from the micro to the macro economy for 2023.

Guests

Rana ForooharCNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of several books, including "Don't Be Evil," Makers and Takers" and "Homecoming." (@RanaForoohar)

Michelle Singletarypersonal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of "The 21 Day Financial Fast." Her column "The Color of Money" is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

Related Reading

Washington Post: "Seven ways you can financially prepare for a recession" — "High inflation, rising interest rates, a spike in gas prices and a volatile stock market have taken consumers and investors on a roller-coaster ride in 2022."

Financial Times: "‘Wage inflation? What wage inflation?’ ask workers" — "Cost of living increases put employees in the red even as the labour market remains tight."

This program aired on January 3, 2023.

