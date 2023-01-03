The Money Ladies' New Year's guide to the economy

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

On Point's Money Ladies are back, and what do they see for 2023?

"Lots of financial experts was thinking, okay, maybe we've turned the corner. Except when we turned that corner, we got smacked right back with another storm, which was called inflation."

2022 was rough: record high inflation, gas prices and inventory glut.

But don’t fret — the Money Ladies are here to help.

"Be cautiously optimistic, but, you know, prepare for the worst. And if the best happens, you're in a great position."

Today, On Point: Money Ladies Michelle Singletary and Rana Foroohar join us on what to expect from the micro to the macro economy for 2023.

Guests

Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of several books, including "Don't Be Evil," Makers and Takers" and "Homecoming." (@RanaForoohar)

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of "The 21 Day Financial Fast." Her column "The Color of Money" is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

