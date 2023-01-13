On Point
Can gun liability insurance make our neighborhoods safer?

January 13, 2023
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed introducing a gun insurance requirement for all gun owners except police, less than a month after a mass shooting in Gilroy, California. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
The nation’s first gun insurance mandate took effect this year in San Jose, California.

Gun owners in the city are required to have liability insurance or they could be fined a minimum of $250.

But can insurance actually help curb gun violence?

"Insurance in and of itself is never going to cover the kinds of violent events that people imagine it would because insurance can't cover things that you do on purpose," R.J. Lehmann says.

Today, On Point: What role does insurance play in the fight against gun violence? And could it do more?

Guests

Mayor Sam Liccardo, former mayor of San Jose, California. He championed the city’s first in the nation ordinance requiring gun owners to have gun liability insurance. The insurance mandate took effect Jan. 1st. (@sliccardo)

Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and a founding staffer at The Trace, which is a newsroom dedicated to covering gun violence. Read their article: Will Requiring Gun Owners to Buy Insurance Improve Firearm Safety? (@JenniferMascia)

R.J. Lehmann, editor-in-chief and senior fellow of the International Center for Law and Economics. Read their article: Nation’s First Gun-Insurance Mandates Take Effect. Will They Hold up in Court? (@raylehmann)

This program aired on January 13, 2023.

