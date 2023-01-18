On Point
Inside the mind of a fabulist

January 18, 2023
Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Congressman George Santos is accused of fabricating almost every aspect of his resume.

Santos says he put myself through college and got an MBA from NYU.

Another lie Santos has told --

"I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements playing volleyball."

Turns out, not true.

"My grandfather fleeing Ukraine in the 1920’s to Belgium."

Also not true. His grandfather was Brazilian.

"For the Jewish folks in Congress. At one point being just two members. So now we’re going to be three."

Also a lie. There are still two Jewish Republicans in the House, and he's not one of them. Because he's not Jewish.

Today, On Point: How do serial fabulists get this way? Going way beyond the little fibs …to severing all ties with the truth?

Guests

Grant Lally, publisher of The North Shore Leader, a local newspaper on the North Shore of Long Island that’s covered George Santos since 2020.

Chris Hart, professor of psychology at Texas Women’s University. Director of the Human Deception Laboratory and Psychological Science program.

Also Featured

Tali Sharot, professor of cognitive neuroscience at University College London, where she directs the Affective Brain Lab. (@affectivebrain)

Related Reading

North Shore Leader: "The Leader Told You So: US Rep-Elect George Santos is a Fraud - and Wanted Criminal" — "In a story first broken by the North Shore Leader over four months ago, the national media has suddenly discovered that US Congressman-elect George Santos (R-Queens / Nassau) - dubbed "George Scam-tos" by many local political observers - is a deepfake liar who has falsified his background, assets, and contacts. He is fact a wanted petty criminal in Brazil."

Related:

