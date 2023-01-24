Lots of organizations require their employees to participate in diversity, equity and inclusion training. But is it effective?

"Many antiracist frameworks approach the work of anti-racism from the top down," Chloé Valdary says. "And their workshops will perpetuate the notion that people based upon skin color should be put into boxes."

DEI training is now a $3.4 billion industry. But what’s all that money actually buying?

"A lot of companies will ask, you know, 'Who else have you worked with or what did you do with so-and-so?' And that to me, signals that it's not intrinsic, that it's kind of like this exercise in conformity," diversity consultant Robert Livingston says.

So, what kind of DEI training actually works – and how do we know that?

Today, On Point: Rethinking diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Guests

Frank Dobbin, chair of the department of sociology at Harvard University. Co-author of the book “Getting to Diversity: What Works and What Doesn’t.” (@DobbinFrank)

Robert Livingston, diversity consultant to scores of Fortune 500 companies and other organizations. Lecturer in public policy, Harvard Kennedy School.

Chloé Valdary, CEO, Theory of Enchantment, an organization that offers anti-racism training. (@cvaldary)