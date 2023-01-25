On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

The U.S. immigration crisis through the eyes of a border town mayor

January 25, 2023
TwitterfacebookEmail
Migrants, mostly from Haiti, gather at a makeshift encampment under the International Bridge on the broder between Del Rio, TX and Acuña, MX on September 17, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Migrants, mostly from Haiti, gather at a makeshift encampment under the International Bridge on the broder between Del Rio, TX and Acuña, MX on September 17, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Bruno Lozano has broken quite a lot of barriers in Del Rio, Texas: from being the city's first openly gay official, to its youngest mayor.

While in office, Lozano put this small border town on the map.

He took a stand on immigration by demanding more from his Democratic party at the border. He also brought the first nationally televised drag show to town, which he starred in.

Today, On Point: We sit down with the recent mayor of Del Rio, Texas about his journey into politics and his time in charge of a border town.

Guest

Bruno Lozano, mayor of Del Rio, Texas from 2018 to 2022. (@BrunoRalphy)

Related:

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close