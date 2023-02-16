Child sexual abuse material is on the rise online. Will lawmakers and big tech finally act?

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

In just one year, reports of suspected child sexual abuse material online jumped by 35%. A big spike in an ongoing trend.

"What I think has been particularly troubling over the last 20 years is that the victims are getting younger and younger and younger. The acts are getting more and more violent and becoming more prevalent," Hany Farid, a professor of computer science at UC Berkeley, says.

The content is easy to find, because it's not hiding. It's circulating on the largest social media platforms in the world.

"It is not in the dark recesses of the Internet. It's on Facebook, it's on Instagram and TikTok. It's on social media. You don't have to look hard to find this material," Farid says.

Critics and child advocates say that companies are not doing enough to take down the content.

"Nobody wants to hear about this. It's awful. But we can't bury our heads in the sand and think, well, this isn't going to happen," Farid says.

Today, On Point: Child sexual abuse material online, and what lawmakers and the tech industry can do to stop it.

Guests

Yiota Souras, senior vice president and general counsel at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a private, non-profit organization established in 1984 by the U.S. Congress.

Hany Farid, professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. Professor Farid, along with Microsoft, invented PhotoDNA, the main method for detecting illegal imagery online.

Also Featured

Jane Doe, whose son John Doe was coerced and threatened by a predator into making and sharing child sexual abuse material online at age 13. The family is currently suing Twitter for allegedly not taking the material down once notified. They are being represented by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center and The Haba Law Firm.

Damon King, principal deputy chief of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section’s (CEOS) within the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division.