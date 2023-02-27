Who benefits, who loses from the occupational licensing system?

Since the 1950s, the number of occupations requiring a state license has ballooned.

And most states don't recognize out of state licenses.

"It's a question of looking at the evidence and saying, do we really need to create new barriers to work? And often the answer is no," Lisa Knepper, co-director of the Institute for Justice's strategic research program, says.

Today, On Point: Who benefits, and who loses from America’s burgeoning state licensing system.

Guests

Morris Kleiner, professor of public affairs at the University of Minnesota and currently a visiting professor at The Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Author of several books on occupational licensing, including Grease or Grit? International Case Studies of Occupational Licensing and Its Effects on Efficiency and Quality.

Rob McColley, Republican Ohio state Senator. Majority floor leader of the Ohio Senate. Prime sponsor of a new law in Ohio that universalizes occupational licensing. The law will take effect on April 3rd.

Also Featured

Tedy Okech, of Boise, Idaho. She's braided hair her entire life. She was told she needed a cosmetology license to open a salon in Idaho – meaning years of schooling, training and thousands of dollars.

Greg Sizemore, vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development at the Associated Builders and Contractors.